Baltimore County Public Schools announced Wednesday that the district has adjusted the year-end date for all schools.
The last day of school for students and teachers will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, instead of June 21, as previously scheduled since none of the five snow days were used.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
You can find more information at the BCPS calendars page. Click here for details.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
Baltimore County Set To Give Away Trees In Honor Of Earth Day
Bring Your Own Bag Bill Signed into Law in Baltimore County
The post Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools appeared first on 92 Q.
Last Day Of School Adjusted To June 13 For Baltimore County Public Schools was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Here's A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love