ASL Performer & Bowie State Student Justina Miles To Grace Next Month’s Cover Of British Vogue

Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language performer, who shined bright and stole the show at the last Super Bowl, will grace next month’s issue of British Vogue.
In a post shared to Instagram, Miles said:
“Dynamic, Daring, & Disabled. It is time the world knows, understands, and embraces us- people of all colors, shapes, and abilities. I am my undying potential. My community WILL leave behind a legacy.
I’m honored to be on the cover of the @BritishVogue May 2023 issue. The opportunity to continue to raise awareness of the Deaf community is incredible and one I don’t take lightly.”
Check out her cover below:
The May issue “celebrates a new vanguard of Disabled talent,” British Vogue said. Other cover stars include little person Sinead Burke and Ellie G, a model who has down syndrome.
Miles is a nursing student and a cheerleader at Bowie State University in Maryland. She was the valedictorian at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf in Washington, DC, according to the NFL.
In a breakout moment, Miles signed lyrics for hearing-impaired TV viewers as Rihanna performed a 13-minute set during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.
The Philadelphia native also performed ASL renditions of concerts throughout the country, according to the National Association of the Deaf.
The post ALS Performer & Bowie State Student Justina Miles To Grace Next Month’s Cover Of British Vogue appeared first on 92 Q.
