Baltimore County Police To Give Away Steering Wheel Locks To Hyundai Owners Amid Rising Thefts

The Baltimore County Police Department announced that they will be hosting a pop-up event Friday to give steering wheel locks to residents who drive Hyundais amid a surge in thefts.

The event is a drive-thru at BCPD Precinct 1 in Randallstown and will run while supplies last.

In Baltimore County alone, nearly 200 Hyundais have been stolen in 2023, marking a 933% increase over the previous year to date. Meanwhile, Kias represent a 433% increase.

Additionally, in the first three months of 2023, 186 Hyundais and 64 Kias have been reported stolen in Baltimore County.

Many of the thefts can be directly linked to social media videos showing how easy it is to steal certain models.

The car manufacturers are offering free software upgrades, however, many owners of the affected vehicles have not taken advantage of these upgrades.

