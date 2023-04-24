Jodeci, SWV, and Dru Hill are coming to Baltimore this summer.
The Summer Block Party R&B tour will stop at CFG Bank Arena on July 29.
The tour begins kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina. Below is the full list of dates:
- 7/28 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- 7/29 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- 7/30 Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheater at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- 8/4 Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
- 8/5 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- 8/6 Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center
- 8/10 Detroit, MI – Aretha Franklin Amphitheater
- 8/11 Chicago, IL – Arie Crown Theater
- 8/13 Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- 8/15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- 8/18 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- 8/19 Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheater
- 8/20 Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- 8/24 Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center
- 8/26 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- 8/27 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- 8/31 Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
- 9/2 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater
- 9/3 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheater
- 9/7 Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
- 9/8 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Artist presale goes live Tuesday April 25 at 10 a.m., and Live Nation presale begins Thursday April 27 at 10 a.m.
General on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.
Click here for more info!
Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill Are Coming To Baltimore This Summer was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
