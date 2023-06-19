Praise Featured Video CLOSE

ESTABLISH YOUR HEART

We can decide on something in our minds and have the full intention to follow through, only to lose resolve when our heart is pulled elsewhere. The human heart is easily changed. It’s driven by emotion and desire. Distractions of the world will readily try to shift our focus. That is why as children of God who are preparing for Christ’s return, we must firmly plant our hearts in his truth, establishing ourselves on his Word in love.

If you keep your mind fixated on the promise of God and your heart established in the hope of eternity, then any other purpose will lose its appeal. The reality of the greatness that is ahead of you so completely outweigh the attraction of what’s distracting you. Establish yourself firmly in the Word of God, memorizing Scripture and meditating on truth, so that your divine purpose is always forefront in your heart.

Scripture:

James 5:8 NKJV You also be patient. Establish your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand.

Prayer:

Lord God, write your Word on my heart. Keep your truth continually in my mind. Establish me firmly in your presence so I will not be distracted by anything that tries to redirect my heart from you.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Establish Your Heart (June 19st) was originally published on praisedc.com