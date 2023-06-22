Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of June 24, 2023)

Tim Bowman Jr., Faith City Music and Le’Andrea Johnson’s “Jesus!” remains at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart (dated June 24th). In the June 9-14 tracking week.
“Jesus!” was co-authored by Bowman Jr., Johnson, Gerald Haddon and Tammi Haddon. Bowman Jr. co-produced it with Gerald Haddon and Pjay Edmund. The song is from Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music’s LP Welcome to Faith City, which arrived at its No. 4 peak on Top Gospel Albums last November.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled with the reception of my first single with Faith City Music and Le’Andria,” Bowman Jr. tells Billboard. “It was spawned from a teaching lesson from our pastor, Dr. Mike Freeman. We just took what we do every week at our local church and let the world in on it.”
Freeman is the lead pastor at the Spirit of Faith Christian Center in the Washington, D.C., metro.
“Jesus!” marks Bowman Jr.’s second Gospel Airplay leader, after “I’m Good” led for a week in February 2016. He boasts two other top 10s: “Fix Me,” which hit No. 6 in April 2017, and Vickie Winans’ “How I Get Over You,” on which he’s featured (No. 3, December 2009).
(Like father, like son: Bowman’s father previously hit the Gospel Airplay top 10, as “My Praise” reached No. 8 in 2005 for Tim Bowman, Sr., a noted jazz and gospel artist.)
“Jesus!” is Faith City Music’s first Gospel Airplay No. 1, in its first appearance on the chart, and Johnson’s fourth leader, all earned in featured roles.
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of June 24, 2023
1. Jesus Tim Bowman, Jr. and Faith City Music
2. Tent Revival Travis Green f/Forward City and D’Nar
3. The Moment Tasha Cobbs Leonard
4. Daily Bread Otis Kemp
5. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell
6. Miracles Kierra Sheard f/Pastor Mike Jr.
7. Great God Demetrius West and The Jesus Promoters f/Lisa Carter-Cork
8. Nothing Else Matters (Instead of Complaining) Brent Jones
9. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson
10. Always Jovonta Patton
11. Closet Half Mile Home
12. All Things Kirk Franklin
13. Revival Jules Juda f/Leek Spence, Tasha Page Lockhart, Sara Jakes Roberts
14. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark
15. Speak Angel Taylor
16. Heaven Anthony David and Angela Blessett
17. Anything But Fail The Group Fire
18. No Stressin Today Damon Little F/ Angie Stone (greater gainer this week)
19. The Promise The Mississippi Mass Choir F/Stan Jones and Myron Butler
20. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr
Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of June 24, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Announces Dates For The Newly Rebranded Woman Evolve Conference
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Baltimore City Wants To Pay For Your Doorbell Camera
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors