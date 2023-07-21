Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting ready for training camp.
Jackson, who signed his mega five-year, $260 million contract extension this offseason, reported to the Under Armour Performance Center on Thursday.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Check out this message he has for fans:
The Ravens have 18 open practices to the public this summer, along with an open practice on July 29 at M&T Bank Stadium.
They open the preseason at home on Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens kick off their regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Bodycam Footage Released After Former Ravens Ryan Mallet Death
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
The post Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Checks In Early To Training Camp appeared first on 92 Q.
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Checks In Early To Training Camp was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Photos Of Jesse Jackson Through The Years: The Legacy Of A Civil Rights Leader
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Thank God For the Prayer Warriors | Ericaism