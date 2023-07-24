Odell Beckham Jr. is making his presence known in the city and throughout the Baltimore Community.
Over the weekend, the wide receiver hosted his Football ProCamp at Gilman School for kids in grades 1-8. He worked with every group and taught them the fundamentals of football during the camp.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, before the camp got underway, Beckham met with the 25 military families he brought out to the camp, and another 25 he paid for to take part in the event.
“This is one of my favorite things to do, being around the kids, so I’m just happy to be here,” Beckham said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Checks In Early To Training Camp
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans
The post Odell Beckham Jr. Hosts Football Camp Over The Weekend In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Odell Beckham Jr. Hosts Football Camp Over The Weekend In Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He’s Expecting A Child
-
Maryland Native Keivonn Woodard Is The First Black Deaf Actor Nominated For An Emmy
-
Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To His Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts [Watch]
-
Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS]
-
Photos Of Jesse Jackson Through The Years: The Legacy Of A Civil Rights Leader
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Thank God For the Prayer Warriors | Ericaism