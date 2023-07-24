Listen Live
Odell Beckham Jr. Hosts Football Camp Over The Weekend In Baltimore

Published on July 24, 2023

FRANCE-FILM-FESTIVAL-CANNES

Source: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. is making his presence known in the city and throughout the Baltimore Community.

Over the weekend, the wide receiver hosted his Football ProCamp at Gilman School for kids in grades 1-8. He worked with every group and taught them the fundamentals of football during the camp.

Additionally, before the camp got underway, Beckham met with the 25 military families he brought out to the camp, and another 25 he paid for to take part in the event.

“This is one of my favorite things to do, being around the kids, so I’m just happy to be here,” Beckham said.

