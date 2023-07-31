The waiting list for people looking to move into public housing in Baltimore City will soon be open again for new applicants.
The Housing Authority of Baltimore will start accepting new applications for the “Low-Income Public Housing Program” beginning tomorrow, Aug. 1.
All applications must be submitted online. Additionally, there will be sites throughout the city open to the public for people who need computer access.
NOTE: There will be 13,000 applicants randomly selected.
The deadline to apply is August 14. For more information, click here.
The post Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants appeared first on 92 Q.
