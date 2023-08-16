Minorities and Mental Health: Adolescents and Suicide Prevention

- Date/time: Aug 29, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/1245946862735604
September is Suicide Awareness Month. Many of our youth are suffering from emotional and psychological challenges, and they need us. We invite you to tune in with an open mind and listen to them as they candidly voice their truth:
LIVE, Tuesday, Aug 29th, 7pm on the Praise 106.1 Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
Hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole
Special panelists include:
Latia Suite
LCSW-C, MSW, MTh
Assistant Director of Social Work
Sheppard Pratt
————————–
Monique Owens
National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI-MD)
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Willie Moore Jr. Receives The St. Jude Urban Cares Radio Partner Of The Year Award
-
Bishop William Murphy Releases ‘Something God’ and Turns 50! [LISTEN]
-
5 Scriptures To Uplift You This Week
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
5 Scriptures To Help You Stay Focused This Week