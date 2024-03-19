- Date/time: Mar 26, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
- Web: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4VYD1yMTvzg
Join Porkchop from 92Q and Ryan Da Lion from Magic 95.9 for a special edition of “Minorities and Mental Health: Gambling Addiction” presented by Sheppard Pratt, on Tuesday, March 26th at 7pm on the Praise 106.1 Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com!
Special guest panelists include:
Anjalissa “AJ” Johnson, LCADC, MAC
Addictions Counselor and Case Mgr.
Sheppard Pratt’s Addiction Treatment Program
Heather Eshelman, MPH,
Prevention Mgr.
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling
Jim Nowlin
Peer Recovery Support Specialist
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling
