Minorities and Mental Health: Men’s Health Awareness

- Date/time: June 27th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
- Web: More Info
Join Ryan Da Lion and Porkchop along with a panel of experts for the next installment in the “Minorities and Mental Health” series – “Men’s Health Awareness” on Tuesday, June 27th at 7pm. Presented by Sheppard Pratt and 211 Maryland
Panelists include:
Nick Mosby
Baltimore City Council President
Quinton Askew
Chief Executive Officer
211 Maryland
Kirk Baltimore
Psychotherapist
Sheppard Pratt
Check it out LIVE Tuesday, June 27th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
