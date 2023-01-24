Join Persia Nicole and Ryan Da Lion for “Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023” – Tuesday, Jan 31st at 7pm on the PraiseBaltimore Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com!

With SpecialPanelists:

Timothy Allen-Kidd

Senior Director of Rehabilitation and Recovery for Sheppard Pratt

Natasha Peterson

Springboard Community Services

Director of Client Services

Baltimore City Office

Quinton Askew

Chief Executive Officer

211 Maryland

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and 211 Maryland.