- Date/time: January 31st, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
Join Persia Nicole and Ryan Da Lion for “Minorities and Mental Health: Mental Health Goals for 2023” – Tuesday, Jan 31st at 7pm on the PraiseBaltimore Facebook Page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com!
With SpecialPanelists:
Timothy Allen-Kidd
Senior Director of Rehabilitation and Recovery for Sheppard Pratt
Natasha Peterson
Springboard Community Services
Director of Client Services
Baltimore City Office
Quinton Askew
Chief Executive Officer
211 Maryland
Presented by Sheppard Pratt and 211 Maryland.