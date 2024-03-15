Tools To Prevent and Manage Diabetes – Presented by UMD Medical Center Midtown Campus

- Date/time: Apr 24, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com
- Web: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQSNprU6Utkd
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they discuss tools to prevent and manage diabetes – Wednesday, April 24th, 7pm on the Praise 106.1 Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com. Presented by University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Featured panelists include:
Alexandra Morán, MD
Diabetes Program Director
University of Maryland Medical Center
Kashif Munir, MD
Medical Director, University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology
Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Baltimore Artist Spotlight - Lesley Neely
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie 'For What It's Worth'
-
3 Ways To Prioritize God In Your Busy Life In 2024