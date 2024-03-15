Listen Live
Tools To Prevent and Manage Diabetes – Presented by UMD Medical Center Midtown Campus

University of Maryland Medical System - Tools to Prevent and Manage Diabetes
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts as they discuss tools to prevent and manage diabetes – Wednesday, April 24th, 7pm on the Praise 106.1 Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and PraiseBaltimore.com. Presented by University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.

Featured panelists include:

Alexandra Morán, MD
Diabetes Program Director
University of Maryland Medical Center

Kashif Munir, MD
Medical Director, University of Maryland Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology
Professor of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine

