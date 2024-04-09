20 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs Giving God His Props

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

There’s no doubt that God is literally everywhere and in everything, even in the mainstream music you hear on the radio. We’ve heard many give God thanks during award ceremonies, but more and more non-gospel artists are making room for new fans and new faith by expressing their spiritual stance vocally. While this isn’t new for most seasoned artists out there, the newer folks are following the same wave, releasing gospel-influenced songs.

Giving listeners a glimpse of where their faith lies, Hip-Hop and R&B artists alike are exploring their spirituality and looking deeper within through their lyrics. From Kanye West to Destiny’s Child and Tems, spiritual symbolism is something that is being continuously executed through gospel-influenced songs. Take a trip down memory lane as we reminisce on 20 Hip-Hop and R&B songs that big up God in the lyrics.

