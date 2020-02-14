CLOSE
Black Women , Fashion
HomePhotos

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

Posted February 14, 2020

25th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Black women, we are pretty damn amazing!

We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance…colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash, Cardi B, Kenya Moore and many others owned the hue, red.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o

Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

2. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty

3. Diana Ross

Diana Ross Source:Getty

4. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

5. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

6. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

7. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

8. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

9. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

10. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

11. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

12. Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle Source:Getty

13. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

14. Indya Moore

Indya Moore Source:Getty

15. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

16. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

17. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

18. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Source:Getty

19. Normani

Normani Source:WENN

20. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:WENN
Latest
Since ‘Hair Love’s’ Oscar Win, Three More States…

Colorado, Minnesota and Washington State may be joining California, New York and New Jersey when it comes to making hair…
02.19.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Park was created to give back to the community where the civil rights icon…
02.14.20
Malcolm X’s Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated After New…

Malcolm X Assassination Is Being Reinvestigated The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced on Monday that they will look back into…
02.12.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace. The NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter were laid to rest on Tuesday at a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Why Is “Black Hair” So Political And Polarizing?…

A Boston charter school student, a student at a South African private school trying to take exams, a high schooler…
02.11.20
Press Play: Rap Video That Breaks Down Voting…

A 25-year-old spitter has bars just in time for election season.
02.10.20
What Cliché Candy? Red Lobster Is Selling Cheddar…

Like Beyonce said, let Bae know, if they f*** you good, you gonna get them this.
02.07.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close