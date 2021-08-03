CDC
The CDC Put These 16 Destinations On A “Very High” COVID-19 Travel Risk List

Posted 14 hours ago

While many believe getting vaccinated means they can get back to traveling, unfortunately we are far from being out the woods when it comes to the global pandemic.

To make matters even worse, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just added 16 destinations onto its “very high” COVID-19 risk level list — and yes, some of these locations are definitely dream vaycay spots.

According to CNN, the development is a direct reaction to rising cases resulting from the new Delta variant of coronavirus. All 16 locations have seen more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, giving them the unfortunate Level 4 status.

In addition to the newly-added 16 locations, here’s a look at some that have already been deemed Level 4 status:

— Brazil

— Colombia

— Costa Rica

— Maldives

— The Netherlands

— Panama

— Portugal

— Seychelles

— Spain

— United Arab Emirates

— United Kingdom

Here’s what the agency says about what this means for those who might be trying to fit a trip into the last leg of summer 2021:

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants.

The COVID-19 situation, including the spread of new or concerning variants, differs from country to country. All travelers need to pay close attention to the conditions at their destination before traveling.”

 

You can check the status of any destination by heading to the CDC’s travel recommendation portal online, but for now check out the list below to see which 16 locations you might want to think twice about traveling to in the near future:

 

1. U.S. Virgin Islands

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

2. Saint Martin

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

3. Saint Barthelemy

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

4. Martinique

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

5. Malta

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

6. Libya

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

7. Lesotho

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

8. Kazakhstan

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

9. Isle of Man

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

10. Ireland

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

11. Iran

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

12. Guadeloupe

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

13. Greece

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

14. Gibraltar

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

15. Curaçao

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

16. Andorra

CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High”

