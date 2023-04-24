Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced Friday that the agency has plans on making expanded outdoor dining permanent with the adoption of a new curbside commercial policy.

The new policy will “formalize curbside facility construction standards, permit holder responsibilities, and safety improvements for pedestrians, diners, and all roadway users,” the agency said in a statement.

Additionally, the policy will also require minor privilege permits and fees for curbside dining. The agency added that it’s also working on advancing a new commercial fee schedule through the Board of Estimates with variable rates based on the business location.

It will be capped at $10 a square foot. The agency will start accepting applications for curbside dining on May 1. Applications can be submitted here.

Existing permits will be valid through June 30, and enforcement of the new policy, including minor privilege permits and construction standards, will begin July 1.

Click here for the application and more info.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…

The post Curbside Dining Will Be Permanent In Baltimore City appeared first on 92 Q.

Curbside Dining Will Be Permanent In Baltimore City was originally published on 92q.com