There isn’t a party like a Diddy party so you know Puff had to show out for this 50th Birthday. Diddy, who turned a half-century on November 4th celebrated in style at his 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka in Los Angeles. Jay-Z and Beyonce, Pharrell, Mary J. Blige were among the celebs in attendance.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

We even got a Jay-Z and Kanye West photo which means Diddy, or Love brings everyone together!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Check out some of the photos from the party below!

Diddy Celebrates His 50th Birthday In Style! #Diddy50 [Photos] was originally published on kysdc.com