List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area

Published on January 16, 2024

SCHOOL CLOSURES AND DELAYS

Source: @airiel_sharice / @airiel_sharice

Inclement weather has hit the Greater Baltimore impacting schools and businesses. When there are active school closings, you can find the most up-to-date list of closings & delays here.

Below is the most up-to-date list of the school closings and delays for Wednesday, January 17, 2024. (Updated Jan. 16, 2024 at 7:22 p.m.)

1. Baltimore City Schools – 2 Hour Delay

2. Baltimore County Schools – 2 Hour Delay Wednesday, Jan. 17

3. Charles County Schools – 2 Hour Delay Wednesday, Jan. 17

4. Cecil County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17

5. Harford County Public Schools – 2 Hour Delay on Wednesday, Jan. 17

6. Howard County Schools – Closed Jan. 17

