Ratifying The 19th Amendment: Celebrating Black Women Voting Rights Champions

Friday marks the 103rd anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920.

We are reminded of a pivotal moment in history that transformed the landscape of American democracy. This amendment, often referred to as the Women’s Suffrage Amendment, marked a significant milestone in the fight for gender equality and political rights empowerment.

The ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 was the product of decades of relentless advocacy and determination by suffragists. Their efforts challenged societal norms and deep beliefs that women were not entitled to participate in the democratic process. The amendment represented the recognition that gender should never be a barrier to one’s fundamental right to cast a vote, ultimately, almost having everyone have a voice in the nation’s governance.

Beyond the Amendment

However, it’s important to acknowledge that the victory of the 19th Amendment was not equally experienced by all women. While it legally granted the right to vote for many. Systemic racism and discriminatory practices continued to disenfranchise Black women and women of color. Placing significant obstacles in their path to exercising this right. Their struggle for suffrage was not just a battle against gender inequality. But, also against deeply rooted racial prejudices that tainted society.

The anniversary of the 19th Amendment’s ratification offers us an opportunity to honor the significant contributions of Black women who played a vital role in the suffrage movement and beyond. These remarkable Black women recognized that the struggle for equality goes way behind gender lines. They knew that achieving justice required challenging racism, sexism, and other forms of oppression.

Black suffragists, such as Mary Church Terrell, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, and Nannie Helen Burroughs, lent their voices and actions to the fight for voting rights. Their tireless efforts and advocacy emphasized the urgency of dismantling discriminatory barriers that hindered marginalized communities from fully participating in the democratic process. Nonetheless, they paved the way for future generations of Black women to continue the struggle for civil rights and equal representation.

As we commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the 19th Amendment, it is important that we recognize the amendment’s limitations. In addition, we must remember that the work towards a more inclusive democracy is ongoing. Today, we pay homage to the Black women who not only fought for suffrage but also tirelessly advocate/advocated for rights.

Keep reading to find a list of remarkable Black women who have made significant contributions to voting rights.

