CLOSE
Tamron Hall
HomeBaltimore

21 Times Tamron Hall Straight Slayed On The ‘Tamron Hall Show’

Posted February 4, 2020

2019 Marian Anderson Award Honoring Kool & The Gang

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

At 49 years young, Tamron Hall is showing us that success can come at any age. Her talk show The Tamron Hall Show was renewed for a season two, she had a baby at 48 and got married to Steve Greener in 2019. There’s no stopping the acclaimed journalist, who uses her platform to uplift Black women and put her best fashion foot forward.

Check out her best style moments when you keep scrolling…

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

21 Times Tamron Hall Straight Slayed On The ‘Tamron Hall Show’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Stepping into Monday with #tamfam @tamronhallshow

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

View this post on Instagram

#tamfam @tamronhallshow

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

Feel Good Friday. Say cheese @tamronhallshow

A post shared by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on

20.

21.

Latest
Here’s What Colin Kaepernick Was Doing During The…

He had more pressing things to handle that day.
02.04.20
How Minority Voters Changed America in 2008

In 2008 if you were black and living in America you knew that you had a chance to make history…
02.03.20
Black History Month: A Timeline Of Criminal Justice…

There are five issues of criminal justice reform that have long needed attention.
02.03.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…

Ellen DeGeneres and Alicia Keys had a special gift for DeAndre Arnold, the Mont Belvieu teen who was told he couldn’t walk at…
01.30.20
Sybil Wilkes Shares What You Need To Know…

Sybil Wilkes stopped in to share everything you need to know about Trump’s impeachment.
01.29.20
Kobe Bryant & His Daughter Took Communion In…

It’s comforting to know that Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna attended church on the day they passed away.
01.28.20
FBI ‘Honors’ Martin Luther King With Tone-Deaf Tweet…

The same FBI that spied on Martin Luther King Jr. apparently thought the best way to celebrate his civil rights…
01.21.20
Kanye West On His Battle With Alcohol: ‘Devil,…

Kanye West believes that he is living proof that God sometimes gets the last laugh in your battles. The entertainer…
01.20.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
All-Star Baseball Player Adam Wainwright Leads 1-Year Online…

St. Louis Cardinals MLB player Adam Wainwright has a launched an online Bible study course he’ll lead for one year. 
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close