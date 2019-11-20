CLOSE
The Walls Group
HomePhotos

All Grown Up: The Evolution Of The Walls Group [PHOTOS]

Posted 15 hours ago

When The Walls Group first hit the national music scene, they were just teens we saw all over social media sangin’ about Jesus, and sometimes with their mother. Not much has changed now, except, they have a few albums under their belt and are all grown up!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Talent like theirs didn’t just fall out of the sky. They’ve been grooming their gift from God since they were children. Just watch…

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

As we celebrate their growth and evolution of The Walls Group, below is a look at photos of the sibling singers then and now.

SEE ALSO: The Walls Group Signs To Warryn Campbell’s “My Block” Record Label

SEE ALSO: How Thoughts Of Suicide &amp; Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO]

All Grown Up: The Evolution Of The Walls Group [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 2013

BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards 2013 Source:Getty

2. Stellar Awards 2013

Stellar Awards 2013 Source:Getty

3. Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015

Allstate Gospel SuperFest 2015 Source:Getty

4. Grammys 2015

Grammys 2015 Source:Getty

5. Stellar Awards 2015

Stellar Awards 2015 Source:Getty

6. Stellar Gospel Awards 2016

Stellar Gospel Awards 2016 Source:Getty

7. “BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer” 2018

"BET Her: Fights Breast Cancer" 2018 Source:Getty

8. Dove Awards 2018

Dove Awards 2018 Source:Getty

9. Ford’s Theatre Gala 2019

Ford's Theatre Gala 2019 Source:Getty

10. Stellar Awards 2019

Stellar Awards 2019 Source:Getty
Latest
Teen Girl Arrested For Plotting Mass Shooting At…

A potential mass shooting at a predominantly black church has been avoided thanks to authorities. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that…
11.19.19
Black Friday Alternative, “Bless Friday,” To Celebrate 10…

Black Friday normally kicks off the Christmas season with shopping, but for the past 10 years, churches and Christians in…
11.19.19
Uh, How? Akon Says Kanye West Running For…

He defends the rapper on 'The Real'.
11.19.19
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.16.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.16.19
Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing…

Where do generous Christians live? Barna Group has identified a top 10!
11.14.19
When I Was Younger: How Travis Greene Learned…

When Travis Greene was younger, he loved watching Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, never let go of his favorite stuffed animal…
11.13.19
New Research Shows Fewer Americans Believe In God

New research from Gallup says only 64 percent of Americans believe in God. This new percentage comes a decade after…
11.13.19
Kevin Hart Gives Glory To God At People’s…

Kevin Hart appeared at the People’s Choice Awards, it marks the first time he has appeared in public since a serious…
11.13.19
Rapper Trina Says Customer Called Her Racial Slur…

The Baddest B***** wasn’t feeling a customer during a heated exchange in a Florida Wal-Mart. According to reports, rapper Trina…
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close