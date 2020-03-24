CLOSE
Tyler Perry
HomePhotos

Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]

Posted March 24, 2020

There are a bunch of social media challenges going on during quarantine, but few about Jesus. Leave it to Tyler Perry to reel it back to hope! 

This week the mogul took to Instagram to spread a new trend called the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge, where he is challenging fans and artists to sing there version of the popular gospel hymn, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.” 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

 

“It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today,” he captioned the video. “Remember it’s all in God’s hands!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Check out videos from celebrities who took the challenge below!

Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

1. Jennifer Hudson

2. The Walls Group

3. Mariah Carey

4. Chloe x Halle

5. Tasha Page-Lockhart

View this post on Instagram

@tylerperry #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge 🙏🏽❤️

A post shared by TASHA (@tashapagelockhart) on

6. James Fortune

7. Syleena Johnson

Latest
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…

With this disinfecting tool sold out in stores across the country, these videos will help you whip it up at…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
Close