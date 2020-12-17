Tyler Perry Set A Thirst Trap, Church Fan & Hot Flashes Twitter Lines Up

Tyler Perry has done it all on the small and big screen while continuing to rake in kudos for the completion of his sprawling television and film studio in Georgia. Perry set the timeline ablaze after posting a mirror selfie, which had Church Fan and Hot Flashes Twitter shooting their shots and then some.
Perry, 51, posted the images on his Twitter and Facebook pages of himself apparently post-workout with a message relating to him, in his words, having a “midlife crisis.”
“This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace,” read Perry’s full message from Wednesday (Dec. 16).
Almost immediately, Perry’s fans on Facebook and Twitter hit the staring emoji with two ladies flat out asking if he’s single, and another writing that Perry’s relationship status shouldn’t define him. For the most part, folks on Facebook kept it cordial and positive with many praising the director and screenwriter’s physique and upbeat outlook.
However, the savage land that is Twitter was another story and it led to women 40 and over setting their own thirst traps with some flat out letting Perry know that he can return fire by shooting his shot back. For what it’s worth, many in the 40 and over crew looked amazing and might just garner someone sliding in their DMs as a result.
That said, the reactions were over the top on Twitter as expected and we’ve got the reactions below.
This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and… continued: https://t.co/gLHyNwRauG pic.twitter.com/3eXzXU2BEb
— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) December 17, 2020
—
Photo: Getty
Tyler Perry Set A Thirst Trap, Church Fan & Hot Flashes Twitter Lines Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com
This is what 53 looks like single and Blessed let's hang out somewhere 💥 pic.twitter.com/fHDeWrG7ZI— Kimberly Akbar (@kimakbar52) December 17, 2020
42 and single. Trusting God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/kvIBPSitEI— dvshn (@shanstiff) December 17, 2020
49, living life to the fullest and trusting God’s plans for me too😌✨ pic.twitter.com/Vd2HdeIMAO— Sweet girl💕🇧🇧✨ (@naturallylili) December 17, 2020
I doubt if you will be single for long! 48 and single who takes care of her 2 teenage sons and a Mom! pic.twitter.com/4Rm9FwOLKJ— Missy Miss (@MissMissy757) December 17, 2020
I test positive for faith, keep my distance from doubt, and always isolate myself from fear 💗 pic.twitter.com/WwaqDtr84e— Alex Lewis (@lewisalex10) December 17, 2020
Hey, Tyler. This is what 49 and single looks like. My kids are out of the house and in college and I’m living my blessed life. Dm me. pic.twitter.com/9F1tC8QWKz— Maya 🦋 (@mayaokc) December 17, 2020
I too am 51 and blessed. No kids pic.twitter.com/dD1jerkNnF— Ashley Fox (@Avshley) December 17, 2020
All I see is HELLERRRRRE pic.twitter.com/AIcY744XdE— Donny (@itsDonBon) December 17, 2020
Blessed and highly favored! Just turned 46 yesterday. Ain’t God amazing? 🤗🌻⛪️ 💓🙌🏾👑🌸🎁🎉 pic.twitter.com/JBHMazIAVs— Mikaela (@thepiscesfinest) December 17, 2020
This is what happily minding my business and being 47 looks like... pic.twitter.com/6yCgtN7fnM— Tender ‘n Prickly (@LittleOne2328) December 17, 2020
Turned 51 on December 2nd. I know the feeling..glad I’m not the only one 😛 pic.twitter.com/aMg5V6Lq3z— Fran Sells Homes (@carter_fran) December 17, 2020
me under tyler perry’s tweet lookin for milfs and cougars pic.twitter.com/tC26cRYNR2— anikaine skywalker (@_novakaine) December 17, 2020
Never knew Tyler Perry had the old hoes so open. They posting pics of thanksgiving dinners they cooked and all that.— Karlous (@KarlousM) December 17, 2020
“Y’all shooting y’all shot at Tyler Perry?!” pic.twitter.com/FKf9B2dbLa— L. (@solodeauxleaux) December 17, 2020
If yall ever wondered who watches Tyler perry movies. Read these horny ass aunties comments https://t.co/KYoEZD3HOg— High John De Chonker (@BeardedPanduh) December 17, 2020
I’m sorry but how did Tyler Perry go from this to this?? LMAOO pic.twitter.com/jRQicZ59ny— Krissy Or KrisKris💕 (@kdimexoxo) December 17, 2020
Looking Great Tyler at 51.. I’m right behind you. I’ll be 50 in 5 months 💚💪🏽💥 pic.twitter.com/HXkqTy1swl— Sharing Health and Wealth (@zettacrawford39) December 17, 2020