This weekend, we celebrated the Best in Black at the Urban One Honors, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives!

TV One presented the 6th annual show and gave well-deserved flowers to a distinguished lineup of honorees including: Mary J. Blige (Entertainment Icon), Donald Lawrence (Inspirational Impact), Dionne Warwick (Lifetime Achievement), Frankie Beverly (Living Legend), and Chlöe (Generation Next).

It was the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence… the show just for US!

The star-studded event also featured special guest performances and presentations from Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Carl Thomas, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, Jimmie Walker, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Ralph Carter of GOOD TIMES, Michelle Williams, Erica Campbell, Roland Martin, and even a R&B Divas reunion with KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert!

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite purple carpet arrivals! The BEST in Black Hollywood showed up and showed out.

Stay tuned for exclusive interviews and more special moments during TV One Live from the Urban One Honors Carpet sponsored by Venus, hosted by LeToya Luckett and Reginae Carter. Catch the digital-exclusive show ahead of the Urban One Honors premiere Sunday, February 25th 8/7c only on TV One!

Urban One Honors: Best in Black Fashion Moments on the Purple Carpet was originally published on tvone.tv