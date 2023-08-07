Praise Featured Video CLOSE

ANY PRAYER COUNTS

Often we too analytical with our prayers. We think we ought to make them sound fancy or humble. We can treat prayer like money: we don’t want to spend it on the wrong things. We might not be able to trust our intentions when we pray, but God sees our heart.

The Lord wants you to talk with him in all occasions and with all kinds of prayers. Sometimes our prayer is a quick cry for help, and sometimes it is an hour long worship session! No matter what kind of prayer, Jesus will always be present to hear you.

Scripture:

Ephesians 6:8 (NIV) Pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests.

Prayer:

Jesus, I don’t always know how to pray, how short or how informal I can be, or what things are acceptable to pray for. I thank you for reminding me that it doesn’t actually matter. What matters is that I open my heart to you at all times and acknowledge that I need you in any and every area of my life.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Any Prayer Counts (August 7th) was originally published on praisedc.com