WHOLE RESTORATION

Our God is a God of restoration. He shows us his kindness, through his love, in that he cares for our entire being. Not only does god want to restore a right relationship with you, he also wants to restore your body to health.

When we are spiritually or physically weak, we can sometimes forget the promises of God. In these times, think on his character; remeber that he is a loving Father who wants the best for you. Praise him with all of your heart, soul, and mind, and watch him bring restoration to the areas of your life that need it the most.

Scripture:

Psalm 103:2-3 (NCV) My whole being, praise the Lord and do not forget all his kindnesses. He forgives all my sins and heals all my diseases.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, I praise you with my whole being. I remember your kindness toward me, and I ask you to show me your mercy. Forgive my sins and renew my heart. heal my body and restore my health.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Whole Restoration (August 6th) was originally published on praisedc.com