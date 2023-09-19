Brian Courtney Wilson Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of September 23, 2023)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Brian Courtney Wilson’s powerful single “Always Peace” hits the top slot on both Gospel radio charts this week. The 3-time Grammy Award nominee earned his fifth number one single on the Billboard Gospel Airplay and Gospel Mediabase charts.

Off his acclaimed live album Transitions (2022), “Always Peace” serves as an invaluable call for peace in our lives and a timely reminder that there is rest and comfort in God that always remains. The song has garnered major attention, supported by television performances including “The Sherri Show” and a sold-out tour in early 2023. The “Always Peace” performance video has amassed more than 1.5 million views. Transitions was recently nominated for a GMA Dove Award for Traditional Gospel Album.

“I am grateful that ‘Always Peace’ continues to connect with listeners who understand the joy of being able to lean on God’s grace, mercy, and peace,” said Wilson.

With five consecutive number one songs, Wilson’s elevated status at Gospel radio solidifies him within his core audience. His previous hit songs “Worth Fighting For” (2015), “A Great Work” (2018), the ballad “Still” (2021), and “Sure As” (2022) have become staple songs in contemporary Gospel music.

As a singer-songwriter who consistently bridges the sound of Gospel, R&B, and Soul, Wilson explores a range of sounds while maintaining his signature smooth style that continually captivates audiences.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of September 23, 2023

1. Always Peace Brian Courtney Wilson

2. Lord, Do It For Me Zacardi Cortz

3. All Things Kirk Franklin

4. Heaven Anthony David and Angela Blessett

5. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark

6. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr

7. It’s Working Todd Dulaney f/Hezekiah Walker

8. No Stressin Damon Little F/ Angie Stone

9. Feel Alright (Blessed) Erica Campbell

10. Speak Your Name Anthony Brown and Group Therapy (Greatest Gainer This Week)

11. Speak Angel Taylor

12. Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett

13. The Promise The Mississippi Mass Choir F/Stan Jones and Myron Butler

14. You Kept Me Marvin Sapp

15. Live Again Kelontae Gavin

16. Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

17. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux

18. My Mind’s Made Up Darius Brooks and the Tommies Reunion

19. Out Here Trusting God James Fortunes

20. Ransom Rudy Currence

Brian Courtney Wilson Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart Again This Week (Week of September 23, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com