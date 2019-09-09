This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down an end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

dawnstrozier Posted September 9, 2019

Also On Praise 106.1: