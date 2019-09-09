CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down an end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder.

