Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health Dies By Suicide

Jarrid Wilson, an associate pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship church in California who was also a mental health advocate, passed away by suicide this week. He was 30 years old.

In helping others get through dark times, Wilson often shared his own battles with depression. On the day he passed away, he wrote, “Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts.” And that same day, he officiated a funeral for a woman who committed suicide.

Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure depression. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure PTSD. Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure anxiety. But that doesn’t mean Jesus doesn’t offer us companionship and comfort. He ALWAYS does that. — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) September 9, 2019

“At a time like this, there are just no words. Sometimes people may think that as pastors or spiritual leaders we are somehow above the pain and struggles of everyday people. We are the ones who are supposed to have all the answers. But we do not,” Harvest Christian Fellowship senior pastor Greg Laurie said in a statement released on the church’s website. “At the end of the day, pastors are just people who need to reach out to God for his help and strength, each and every day.”

Jarrid’s wife, Julianne, took to social media to pay tribute to her late husband with a series of photos of him “in his happy place.”

“No more pain, my jerry, no more struggle. You are made complete and you are finally free,” Jarrid’s wife wrote. “Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it. You always said ‘Hope Gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word.’ Your life’s work has lead thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell other about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone. YOU WERE an ANTHEM OF HOPE to everyone, baby, and I’ll do my best to continue your legacy of love until my last breath.”

Our prayers are with the Wilson family.

"Without love, I am nothing more than a resounding gong or clanging cymbal."—1 Corinthians 13:1 pic.twitter.com/5QpZYkC9yt — Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) November 28, 2016

