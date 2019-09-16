This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down part-2 of her end of summer workout that consists of high intensity interval training using the agility ladder. That is, high knee runs, traveling push ups and more!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Shows Us Four Lower Body Moves To Tone Up Your Body [VIDEO]
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Workout For Our Core [VIDEO]
- Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Plank Abs [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!Follow @GetUpErica
Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Agility Ladder Part 2 [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com