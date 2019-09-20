CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Inspirational Lifestyles: SELAH- Defining Rest In The Age of Productivity (Stop and Listen) Day #1

Woman thinking

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill/ Getty Images / JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Stop and listen.

We live in a society that glorifies productivity. Our lives are built around what we do and how we can build our own legacies with the things we produce. We strive to create something bigger and better, to expand and to popularize and, in turn, to become more than what we think we are. The endless process of production leaves no room for rest, and we find ourselves exhausted, pinned to our phones on vacation, feeling both overwhelmed and left behind, unable to catch a breath.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

It’s in this place that God calls us to a life of Selah. The Hebrew word, which most commonly translates to “Stop and Listen”, is placed strategically among the Psalms of the Old Testament to force a pause among worshippers. When God calls us to stop, and to listen, He’s calling us to a place of rest attainable in a kitchen or a library or a cubicle. It only takes a moment to pause and tune into what God is saying about your circumstance and His goodness.

Today, stop and listen to this: Even though God’s first orders to man in Genesis revolved around expansion, He only gave the orders after he had blessed Adam. Man’s blessing didn’t come from what he produced, rather, what he produced stemmed from his blessing.

Let that blessing fuel your work, so that striving ceases and what you produce comes out of a place of rest.

Scripture:

Genesis 1:28 And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth

Psalm 46:7 The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah.

 

Inspirational Lifestyles: SELAH- Defining Rest In The Age of Productivity (Stop and Listen) Day #1 was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
This Black Woman Filmmaker Could Help Lead Alfre…

A powerful movie has critics predicting awards.
09.21.19
Ben Carson Reportedly Continues War On Trans Community…

Sources who work closely with him report ""dismissive and joking" talk.
09.21.19
Lecrae Gets Baptized in the Jordan River, Gives…

  Inspirational artist Lecrae recently got baptized in the Jordan River.  He shared this monumental moment on his social media…
09.21.19
Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika…

NewsOne obtains documents that explain the full story.
09.19.19
Kierra Sheard, Chance The Rapper Perform ‘I Got…

Chance The Rapper and Kierra Sheard teamed up for a vibrant, energetic performance of “I Got You (Always and Forever)”…
09.19.19
Racist Attacks Embattled Candidate Running To Be First…

The incidents come amidst a week of controversy.
09.19.19
Swizz Beatz Tells His Son When Kids Call…

This how the rapper handles his son dealing with racism.
09.19.19
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…

Cokie Roberts, the longtime ABC News political journalist has died due to complications from breast cancer. She was 75. A…
09.18.19
Gospel Radio Awards To Honor Mary Mary &…

Mary Mary is going to be recognized for their contributions to gospel music in an upcoming award show! 
09.13.19
Actress Melissa Joan Hart Reflects On Mission Trip…

Actress Melissa Joan Hart has revealed special details about her mission trip to Zambia with World Vision USA. Hart took…
09.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close