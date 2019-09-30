Deborah Joy Winans stoped by the Praise 104.1 studio to talk with Cheryl Jackson. She talked about her break out role on Greenleaf, as Charity. Although she always wanted to act and studied her craft in college and in Russia, she’s now embracing her gift to sing.

Check out the full interview and the remake of a Mississippi Mass Choir classic on the Greeleaf soundtrack.

Deborah Joy Winans Talks ‘Greenleaf’ Season 4 and Embracing Her Gift To Sing was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: