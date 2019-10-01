Faith Walking: There Should Be Unity In The Body Of Christ [VIDEO]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 10.01.19
Dismiss

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Bible is very clear on the power in numbers of people praying and believing things together. God told us to take dominion over our atmosphere and now is the time to gather and make it happen.

FLT INSIDE VOTING

What the scripture says:

18 “Truly I tell you, whatever you bind on earth will be[a] bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be[b] loosed in heaven. 19 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” (Matthew 18:18-20)

In today’s Faith Walking, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to never minimize unity in the community.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Faith Walking: There Should Be Unity In The Body Of Christ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

faith walking , get up mornings with erica

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Pastor Timothy Wright in his room at the Kessler Institute f
Godfather of Gospel Music Honored with Street Sign…

A legendary gospel singer receives a big honor in New York City. Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE…
10.01.19
‘The Color Purple’ Actress Sues Show After Being…

She stands by a 2014 statement where she denies the morality of homosexuality.
10.01.19
Virginia Student Reportedly Admits To Falsely Accusing Fellow…

The student who accused students of holding her down and cutting her dreadlocks has now said that the story is…
09.30.19
School Board Member Charged with Sexually Abusing Youth

A Delaware school board member has been slapped with felony charges after her allegedly sexually abused at least three young…
10.01.19
Okurrr: Tamera Mowry-Housley Talks About Her Sexual Self…

The former 'Sister, Sister' star gets into the details.
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…

A horrible incident involving a sixth-grader at a Northern Virginia Christian school has sparked outrage across the country. Three sixth-grade…
09.30.19
#HatefulHeather: Here’s What The Face Of Hatred &…

You think that by now, racist white folks wouldn’t be so…well…RACIST during a time when being a bigot may actually…
09.27.19
Hillsong UNITED Tour - Austin, TX
Hillsong Singer Back Home After Being Hospitalized For…

A Hillsong singer who suffered a brain aneurysm in August is back home after remaining hospitalized through the month. View…
09.27.19
33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
Stellar Awards Founder Building National Museum of Gospel…

The site of what will become the future home of the National Museum of Gospel Music was blessed Thursday as…
09.27.19
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alumni Peppermint Will Play Transgender…

The actress and activist excitedly describes her role.
09.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close