Before he performs at the 12th Annual Spirit Of Praise, Pastor William McDowell sits down with Cheryl Jackson. McDowell gives us the details of his newly released live album “The Cry: A Live Worship Experience.”

We also get a sneak peek at what we can expect at the Spirit Of Praise Celebration!

Pastor William McDowell Talks New Live Album, ‘The Cry: A Live Worship Experience’ was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted October 5, 2019

