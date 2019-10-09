Inspirational Lifestyles: Glory Revealed – In Every Corner of Creation We See The Glory of God (Day #2)

In every corner of creation, we see the beauty and glory of God. From the microscopic to the magnificent we see not just the breadth of creation, but the breath of the Creator, a Creator who loved and spoke into being a masterpiece of colour, light and glory.

In moments of haze and confusion about the nature and heart of God, it’s worth stopping and looking at the level of care and precision that went into this world. Every blade of grass, every creature, both small and great, every sunset, sunrise, every individual life, crafted with uniqueness. It’s hard to think on these things and not see the wonder and glory of God.

Today, take a moment, pause and listen, creation is speaking to us, it’s declaring the glory of God and is pointing us back to the reality of our Creator!

Scripture:

Psalm 19:1-3 The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.

Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge.

There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.

