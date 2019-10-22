CLOSE
National News
Micah and Heidi Stampley Mourns The Lost of Their Teenaged Daughter, Mary

Pastor Rudy's Love Revolution-Live At Sirius XM

(ATLANTA, GA) October 22, 2019 – It is with a heavy heart that the Stampley family would like to announce the passing of their 15 year old daughter, Mary Stampley, from complications with a seizure. Please keep their family in your prayers and respect their privacy as they deal with this traumatic event.

Funeral arrangements and ways to comfort the family will be shared as soon as details are confirmed.

The entire Praise family will cover them in prayer!

Micah and Heidi Stampley

