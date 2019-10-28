CLOSE
Fred Hammond Says He Doesn’t Care That Kanye West Supports Donald Trump

Fred Hammond

Source: Press Photo / Fred Hammond

Fred Hammond says, Kanye West‘s support of Donald Trump is not an issue for him as a Christian.  He said they never discussed politics when working on Kanye’s new album, “Jesus Is King”.

Fred said, he is brushing off the negative comments that he may get for working with Kanye, just like he did when he collaborated Snoop Dogg.

Fred made the decision to work with Kanye right off the bat when he was asked at Chance The Rapper‘s wedding.  Their track together is called “Hands On”.

Bottom line for Fred, Kanye is praising God on his new album, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

Fred Hammond , Kanye West

