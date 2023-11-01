Todd Dulaney Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of November 4, 2023)

Stellar Award winning, Todd Dulaney’s single in collaboration with Bishop Hezekiah Walker, titled, “It’s Working” is number 1 this week on the Billboard Airplay Charts.
“It’s Working”, was recorded live on September 17, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Chicago, is an energic and empowering declaration that God is in control, so everything will work out. The combined musical skills of Todd Dulaney and Hezekiah Walker encourage and motivate listeners to press through every adversity.
Dulaney begins the celebration by presenting the lyrics and theme in his well-known contemporary style. This section is reflective of an in-person Praise & Worship experience. A seamless transition shifts to the powerhouse choir sound, which has kept Hezekiah Walker at the forefront of the Gospel industry for decades. “It’s Working” includes the often-anticipated multiple modulations which are part of the Hezekiah Walker signature sound. This track includes all the components needed for an intense praise party. The choir and band drive the song with the text, “It will always work out for me… it’s working out for me.”
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of November 4, 2023
1. It’s Working Todd Dulaney f/Hezekiah Walker
2. I Wanna Say Thank You James Grear & Company F/Maurette Brown Clark
3. I Believe God Jekalyn Carr
4. Speak Your Name Anthony Brown
5. Lord, Do It For Me Zacardi Cortz
6. No Stressin Damon Little F/ Angie Stone
7. All Things Kirk Franklin
8. Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett
9. Speak Angel Taylor
10. The Promise The Mississippi Mass Choir F/Stan Jones and Myron Butler
11. You Kept Me Marvin Sapp
12. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux
13. Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise (GREATEST GAINER FOR THE WEEK)
14. Tap Into It Renee Spearman f/Kim Burrell
15. Live Again Kelontae Gavin
16. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica
17. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark
18. I Need You The Walls Group
19. God Be Praised Charles Jenkins
20. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell
Todd Dulaney Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of November 4, 2023) was originally published on praisedc.com
