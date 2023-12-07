A Baltimore County man’s death is the first cold-related death this season in Maryland.
According to reports, the unidentified man is between 70 and 80 years of age. The State’s Department of Health monitors cold-related illnesses and deaths, each year from November through March.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Marylanders should avoid long exposure to cold weather, both by limiting time outside and by wearing several layers of lightweight, insulated clothing.
For information on warming centers across the state, call 211 or click here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Records First Cold-Related Death Of 2023-2024 Winter Season was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Bishop Carlton D. Pearson Dies At 70 After Battle With Cancer
-
Thomas TC Clay Has Passed Away
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
The DMV Salutes Richard Smallwood For His 75th Birthday! (LIVE STREAM)