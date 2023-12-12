5 Bible Verses To Help You Forgive Those Who Hurt You

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Throughout our journey on Earth, someone in our lives will cause us some type of grave pain. Whether that pain be physical, emotional, or psychological, the result of said trauma leaves us ‘broken’, and it’s up to us to put the pieces back together.

Having to forgive someone’s wrongdoing is one of the most challenging things known to man, especially if the aggressor has not come forth on their own acknowledged the wrongdoings to you.

What’s even more challenging is trying to figure out why. Why did this person do this to me? Why have I allowed this person to hurt me? Why do I feel this way and this person doesn’t feel anything?

More than likely, those that transgress against us do not even realized they have offended us, and bringing it to their attention can make them defensive, which will further invalidate what you feel.

If you find yourself unable to receive an apology from your aggressor and you would like to release the burden of this person and how they made you feel, pray it away!

Our God is an all-knowing, awesome God. Which is why he provided us with passages on how to heal our inner wounds ourselves.

Here are 5 Bible Verses That Help You to Forgive Those Who Hurt You

Luke 6:37 (Do not judge) Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. Colossians 3:13 (Forgiveness) Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. Romans 12:19 (Do not exact revenge) Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: “It is mine to avenge; I will repay,” says the Lord. Ephesians 4:31-32 (Cleanse yourself of ungodly characteristics) Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you Matthew 6:14-15 For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.

