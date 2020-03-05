CLOSE
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in the fifth grade, is the CEO of Obocho’s Closet, a thrift shop that sells items for under $10. The tiny entrepreneur hopes to help low-income families and promote the importance of education.

Obocho’s closet originally started online but, with hard work and more than $10,000 in GoFundMe donations, Obocho opened a brick and mortar location in Flatbush on his 11th birthday, Good Morning America reports.

Obocho says he was inspired to help others when he went to see Avengers: Infinity War. His mother couldn’t afford to buy him action figures from the movie, so he sold some of his clothes to raise enough money to buy them himself.

“I was inspired by all the superheroes helping to make the world a better place,” Obocho told GMA. “I wanted to be a hero myself by helping my mom.”

Everyone always asks me " Obocho, what is your biggest challenge as a CEO?" . . . ——- My biggest challenge is my company is a for-profit with a business model usually associated with a non-profit. When people want to support financially and find out my business is for-profit, they always back away OR say let me know when you become a non-profit. . . ——- Because of that, I started my www.gofundme.com/ObochosCloset because have to work 10 times harder to get the financial support I need to run my business and fund my seminars…… Your love and support helps me stay focused and driven because IT'S NOT EASY. . . ——- My mom always says "Stay Focused, ENJOY the process, keep love in everything you. Be patient, your time will come" . . . #iamobocho #ObochoPeters #IamLOVE #ObochosCloset #SpendLESSonFashion #SpendMOREonEducation #ThriftStore

The tiny tot was awarded the “Heroes of the Month” award, last June, by Brooklyn borough president Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Check out Obocho’s Closet, here.

 

11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

