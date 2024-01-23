Damon Little Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of January 27, 2023)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of November 4, 2023

1. No Stressin Damon Little F/ Angie Stone

2. Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett

3. You Kept Me Marvin Sapp

4 . Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

5. Tap Into It Renee Spearman f/Kim Burrell

6. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica

7. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux

8. Speak Your Name Anthony Brown

9. Live Again Kelontae Gavin

10. You Jordan Armstrong

11. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark

12. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

13. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

14. I Need You The Walls Group

15. Able Jonathan McReynolds

16. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/Yolanda Adams

17. Do You Believe in Love Erica Campbell

18. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

19. He Can Handle It Crystal Aikin

20. One True Gospel Bubby Fan

