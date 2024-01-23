Damon Little Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of January 27, 2023)

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of November 4, 2023
1. No Stressin Damon Little F/ Angie Stone
2. Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett
3. You Kept Me Marvin Sapp
4 . Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise
5. Tap Into It Renee Spearman f/Kim Burrell
6. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica
7. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux
8. Speak Your Name Anthony Brown
9. Live Again Kelontae Gavin
10. You Jordan Armstrong
11. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark
12. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell
13. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.
14. I Need You The Walls Group
15. Able Jonathan McReynolds
16. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/Yolanda Adams
17. Do You Believe in Love Erica Campbell
18. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.
19. He Can Handle It Crystal Aikin
20. One True Gospel Bubby Fan
