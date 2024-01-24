Praise Featured Video CLOSE

HELD IN HIS HANDS

The problems of life are seen all around us, sometimes on a daily basis. We see troubled families, poverty, and sickness. Maybe you are experiencing some of these afflictions. it is comforting to know that God sees our troubles. He is not a God that stands at a distance. he takes our grief in his hands.

You may feel helpless, but God is the helper. When the victims of loneliness, abuse, hunger, and poverty seek out God, he will meet them. god carefully watches over the hurting and he offers his hand. Jesus knew what it was like to suffer. he experienced trouble and grief, so we know he understands. will you trust him to intervene when you are feeling troubled? Will you commit yourself to him, so that he can help you? He cares for humanity, and he cares for you!

Scripture:

Psalm 10:14 NIV You, God, see the trouble of the afflicted; you consider their grief and take it in hand. The victims commit themselves to you; you are the helper of the fatherless.

Prayer:

Heavenly Father, I bring my troubled heart before you today. I ask you to consider my situation. I give it over to you, knowing that you understand and that you care for me. Help me trust you as a good Father who is always there to help me in my time of need.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Held in His Hand (Jan. 24th) was originally published on praisedc.com