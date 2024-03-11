Listen Live
Entertainment

Bri Babineaux Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 9, 2024)

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

According to Billboard, Bri Babineaux earns her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart as “I Will Wait” rises from No. 3 to the top of the chart dated Feb. 17 and again the week of March 6.

“I Will Wait” was authored by Makeba R. Woods, who also co-produced it with Kayton Bassier, David “Ali” Parilla and Makeba Riddick-Woods.

 

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of March 9, 2024

1.  I Will Wait Bri Babineaux

2.  Live Again Kelontae Gavin

3. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica

4.  I See Good Maurette Brown Clark

5.  Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

6.  Able Jonathan McReynolds

7.  No Stressin Damon Little f/Angie Stone

8. You Jordan Armstrong

9.  In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/Yolanda Adams

10.  Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett

11.  See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

12.  Do You Believe in Love Erica Campbell (Greatest gainer this week)

13. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy

14.  Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

15.  Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

16. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard

17. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken

18.  Home Keyla Richarson

19.  Mansion Dwan Hill f/Evvie Mckinney

20.  In my Name Smokie Norful

 

Bri Babineaux Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 9, 2024)  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Entertainment

Bri Babineaux Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 9, 2024)

Lesley Neely For Baltimore Artist Spotlight On Praise 106.1
Local

Baltimore Artist Spotlight – Lesley Neely

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Brunch
News

Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie ‘For What It’s Worth’

Holy Bible
Radio One Exclusives

4 Questions To Ask Yourself When Choosing A Church Home

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Bible
Radio One Exclusives

3 Ways To Prioritize God In Your Busy Life In 2024

Bible
Radio One Exclusives

7 Scriptures To Turn To For Encouragement When Healing

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close