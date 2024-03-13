Listen Live
Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still And Know – Choosing Wisdom (March 13th)

Published on March 13, 2024

Indoor portrait of smiling African woman.

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

CHOOSING WISDOM

The word wisdom is used hundreds of times in the Bible.  Time and time again, we are instructed to use good judgement, to make sound decisions, to use prudence and circumspection.

King Solomon made a special point to ask God to give him wisdom throughout his time as Israel’s leader.  Because of this, God honored and blessed him.

Scripture:

Proverbs 8:34-36 TPT If you wait at wisdom’s doorway, longing to hear a word for every day, joy will break forth within you as you listen for what i’ll say.  For the fountain of life pours into you every time that you find me, and this is the secret of rowing in the delight and the favor of the Lord.

Prayer:

God, I choose wisdom today!  I wait at wisdom’s doorway.  I know true happiness is found there.

