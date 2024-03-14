Listen Live
Trending Topics: Kirk Franklin and Kierra Sheard Kelly Wins At The 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Published on March 14, 2024

WORLD PREMIERE: Kierra Sheard-Kelly 'All Yours' feat. Anthony Brown [Music Video]

Source: R1 / R1

The NAACP Image Award winners in the Gospel/ Christian Music categories were just announced! 

Congratulations to Kirk Franklin who won for OUTSTANDING GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN ALBUM for his album “Father’s DayThe other nominees included Kierra Sheard, Pastor Mike Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, and Maverick City Music.  And congratulations to Kierra Sheard Kelly who won for OUTSTANDING GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN SONG for her song “All Your’s” featuring Anthony Brown.  The other nominees included Kirk Franklin, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Todd Dulaney, and Voices of Fire ft. Pharrell Williams.  NAACP Image Awards will air Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/7 CT on BET and CBS.

