Twin of Andrae Crouch, Sandra won a Grammy Award in 1984 for “Best Soul Gospel Performance, Female” for the 1983 album, “We Sing Praises,” and was nominated for a Grammy in 1986 for the song, Completely Yes from the 1985 album, “We’re Waiting.” During the late 1960s through the early 1970s, she played the tambourine on a number of Motown recording sessions in Los Angeles, including the Jackson 5 hits “I Want You Back” and “ABC.”
Sandra Crouch was born on July 1, 1942, in Los Angeles, California along with her twin brother Andraé. Until his death in January 2015, she and her brother co-pastored Christ Memorial Church of God in Christ in Pacoima, California.
Rich musical history. RIP Pastor Sandra Crouch.
The Gospel Industry Mourns The Passing of The Legendary Pastor Sandra Crouch was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie 'For What It's Worth'
-
Baltimore Artist Spotlight - Lesley Neely
-
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following