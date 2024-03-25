Kelontae Gavin is sitting at the top of the Billboard airplay charts again this week. GRAMMY® nominated and Stellar Award-winning, Jekalyn Carr, earns her eighth #1 single as a writer and producer with “Live Again” as performed by Kelontae Gavin. “Live Again” earns #1 status on the Billboard National Gospel Airplay Chart and Mediabase Gospel Airplay chart. “Live Again” is lifted from Kelontae Gavin’s current album, TESTIFY. Jekalyn Carr’s current self-titled offering, JEKALYN, is available for streaming and purchase at all major digital retailers now.
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of March 23, 2024
1. Live Again Kelontae Gavin
2. Able Jonathan McReynolds
3. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark
4. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux
5. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell
6. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/ Yolanda Adams
7. You Jordan Armstrong
8. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica
9. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy
10. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.
11. Do You Believe In Love Erica Campbell
12. God Be Praised Charles Jenkins (Most increased spins)
13. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard
14. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.
15. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken
16. Home Keyla Richardson
17. In my Name Smokie Norful
18. Transitions Todd Curry f/B. Slade
19. Speak To The Mountain Angela Moss Poole
20. Mansion Dwan Hill
Kelontae Gavin Is Number 1 On Billboard's Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 23, 2024)
